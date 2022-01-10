The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of TJX Companies worth $99,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX opened at $74.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.72. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

