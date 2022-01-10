The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,747 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 1.4% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 147,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 38,738 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $72.64 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.11 and its 200-day moving average is $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Truist Financial began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

