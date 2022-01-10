The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 22,659 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Toro by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Toro by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,090 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Toro by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Toro by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,328,000 after purchasing an additional 833,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $97.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $92.62 and a 1-year high of $118.13.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

