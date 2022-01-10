Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,493 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $9,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $397.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.00 and a 12-month high of $422.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.99.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

