Toronto Dominion Bank Has $11.38 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,430 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $11,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

NYSE BKR opened at $26.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.55. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $309,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,519,244 shares of company stock worth $1,187,981,677 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.