Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,745 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CarMax were worth $10,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,463,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 113.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,132 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CarMax by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,134,000 after acquiring an additional 324,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.45.

NYSE:KMX opened at $121.08 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.33 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.63.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

