Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $11.12 Million Investment in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,118,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 36.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 176.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 454.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 150.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 35.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Five9 stock opened at $134.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.55 and a beta of 0.41. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.33 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.14 and a 200-day moving average of $164.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $2,068,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total value of $456,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,960 shares of company stock valued at $7,876,547 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.59.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

