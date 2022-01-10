Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 14,903 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.2% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,317,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $362.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.54. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $298.59 and a 1 year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.