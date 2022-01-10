Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70,897 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 225.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $81.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.23.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -359.63%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Argus increased their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.