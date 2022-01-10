TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE NRDY opened at $4.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $683.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.99. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen bought 451,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,590,859.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Mrva acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $182,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 486,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,803,109 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 155,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,896,000.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

