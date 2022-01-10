Traders Purchase Large Volume of Equity LifeStyle Properties Put Options (NYSE:ELS)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,525 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 14,753% compared to the average daily volume of 17 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.81. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.22.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

