Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

Shares of TGS opened at $4.41 on Friday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.35. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $184.89 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,482,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 14.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 69,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 41.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

