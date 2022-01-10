TRAXIA (TM2) Market Cap Tops $64,249.21

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. In the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TRAXIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRAXIA has a total market capitalization of $64,249.21 and approximately $13.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00058824 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00083743 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,099.20 or 0.07436728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,615.00 or 0.99857820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00070302 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003145 BTC.

TRAXIA Coin Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars.

