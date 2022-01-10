TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to announce sales of $246.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $238.60 million and the highest is $251.89 million. TriNet Group posted sales of $221.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $189,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $44,633.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,860 shares of company stock valued at $7,851,884. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 182,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNET opened at $90.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $109.40.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

