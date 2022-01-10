Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.94.

TRIN opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.55 million and a P/E ratio of 5.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $18.26.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.14 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 117.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Research analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other news, Director Michael Zacharia purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 3,677.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 17.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 574,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

