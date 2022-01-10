Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.67.

Tronox stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. Tronox has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.22.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tronox by 448.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,317,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,230 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,144,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,643,000 after buying an additional 811,955 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 47.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,299,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,689,000 after buying an additional 738,425 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 157.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,180,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,095,000 after buying an additional 721,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 130.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,100,000 after buying an additional 508,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

