Truadvice LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Truadvice LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $30.72 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37.

