Truadvice LLC Sells 101,822 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

Truadvice LLC lessened its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) by 76.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,822 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March makes up 1.0% of Truadvice LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Truadvice LLC owned approximately 1.17% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 154.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 81,674 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at about $18,440,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAR opened at $33.01 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.36.

