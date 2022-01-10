Truadvice LLC Sells 1,959 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Truadvice LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,207,107,000 after buying an additional 186,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,468,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,949,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after purchasing an additional 122,519 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.70.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $215.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.38 and its 200 day moving average is $217.89. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $185.26 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $126.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.60, a PEG ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

