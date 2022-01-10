Truadvice LLC Sells 3,627 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Truadvice LLC decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,832,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,077,000 after buying an additional 1,850,288 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,244,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,547,000 after purchasing an additional 981,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,157,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,800,000 after purchasing an additional 809,759 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.18.

TFC opened at $65.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

