Truist Cuts Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $60.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Truist from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TWTR. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, reduced their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.86. The stock had a trading volume of 342,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,870,142. Twitter has a 12-month low of $38.69 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.43.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $150,945.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,105 shares of company stock worth $4,039,878 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 1,339.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

