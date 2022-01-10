Truist Financial Corp Has $7.12 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $7,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,584,000 after buying an additional 3,381,064 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8,754.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,684,000 after buying an additional 1,323,613 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 804.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 822,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,486,000 after buying an additional 731,762 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,170,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 218.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 788,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after purchasing an additional 540,650 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP opened at $61.49 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.