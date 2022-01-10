Truist Financial Corp Has $7.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,011 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 823.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 233,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,443,000 after purchasing an additional 208,475 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,502.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 114,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,695,000 after buying an additional 110,011 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,805,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,176,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,636,000 after buying an additional 54,962 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14,026.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 28,754 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $153.91 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.89.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.