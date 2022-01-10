Truist Financial Corp Invests $7.77 Million in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 164,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,772,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO opened at $40.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.09. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -51.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Perrigo news, VP Todd W. Kingma purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.55 per share, with a total value of $112,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $479,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 49,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,392 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

