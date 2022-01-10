Truist Financial Corp Sells 592 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $610.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $659.39 and a 200 day moving average of $716.42. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $585.45 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $776.00.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

