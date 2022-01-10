Truist Trims Square (NYSE:SQ) Target Price to $250.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective dropped by Truist from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 86.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SQ. UBS Group started coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.89.

NYSE SQ traded down $7.20 on Monday, reaching $134.34. The stock had a trading volume of 215,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,890,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square has a 12-month low of $138.09 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.63. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $2,420,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,094 shares of company stock worth $10,915,306. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

