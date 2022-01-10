Trustcore Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $96,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,251.08 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,452.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,434.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,174.44.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

