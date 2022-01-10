Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $60.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Twitter traded as low as $38.37 and last traded at $38.68, with a volume of 104911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on TWTR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.
In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $300,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,878. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of -163.20 and a beta of 0.70.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Twitter Company Profile (NYSE:TWTR)
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
