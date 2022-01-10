Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $60.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Twitter traded as low as $38.37 and last traded at $38.68, with a volume of 104911 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TWTR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $300,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,878. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Twitter by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of -163.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

