Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) PT Lowered to €62.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from €70.00 ($79.55) to €62.00 ($70.45) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UBSFY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($51.93) to €43.50 ($49.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

Shares of UBSFY stock remained flat at $$9.30 during trading on Monday. 175,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,500. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ubisoft Entertainment has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

