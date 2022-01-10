UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, constructive Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

PATH opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.96. UiPath has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $4,502,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 9,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $409,412.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 616,060 shares of company stock worth $30,091,295.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 1,240.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

