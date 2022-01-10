Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 29.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 625.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.43.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ULTA opened at $397.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.00 and a 52 week high of $422.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.99.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

