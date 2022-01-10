Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up 1.3% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $24.76 on Monday, reaching $372.34. The company had a trading volume of 19,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,138. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $395.52 and a 200-day moving average of $375.23. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.00 and a 12 month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $421.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.43.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

