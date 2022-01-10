UniCrypt (UNCX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $12.39 Million

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. UniCrypt has a market cap of $13.83 million and $12.39 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniCrypt coin can currently be purchased for about $501.73 or 0.01217429 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UniCrypt

UniCrypt (CRYPTO:UNCX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 27,557 coins. The official message board for UniCrypt is medium.com/@hello_89425 . The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

