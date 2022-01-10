Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Position Cut by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 78.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Unilever by 59.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at $220,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after buying an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 518,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after buying an additional 20,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $53.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.85. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

UL has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

