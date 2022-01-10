Unistake Market Capitalization Tops $2.89 Million (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. Unistake has a total market cap of $2.89 million and $7,604.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unistake has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00056301 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00081259 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.90 or 0.07284480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,334.04 or 0.99737268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00066944 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Unistake Coin Profile

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,152,649 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

