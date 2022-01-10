United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered United Bankshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.25. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,274,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,650 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,256,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,429,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,157,000 after acquiring an additional 656,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,801,000 after purchasing an additional 315,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 431.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 267,278 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

