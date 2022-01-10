United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.62

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.62 and last traded at $38.57, with a volume of 35927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.41.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $181.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 100.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 32.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

