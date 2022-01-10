United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

NYSE UPS traded down $6.41 on Monday, reaching $211.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,520. The firm has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.35. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.