Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

UPLD has been the subject of several other research reports. lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.33.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $552.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.68, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $76,477.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Upland Software by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Upland Software by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

