UREEQA Trading Down 17.7% Over Last Week (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UREEQA has a total market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $29,015.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UREEQA has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00059430 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00087017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.97 or 0.07481892 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,160.64 or 1.00045895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00071170 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003240 BTC.

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

