UTA Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:UTAAU) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

UTA Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:UTAAU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, January 11th. UTA Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 2nd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During UTA Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ UTAAU opened at $10.00 on Monday. UTA Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.28.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for UTA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.