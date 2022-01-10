Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 727 Shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) by 384.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 496,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after purchasing an additional 182,732 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,396,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 267,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 40,820 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 26,592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMPT opened at $28.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.71. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $30.58.

