Van ECK Associates Corp Buys Shares of 1,200 Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,191,000 after buying an additional 1,715,930 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $34.12 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.65 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.304 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -152.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEP. Raymond James set a $44.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.42.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.