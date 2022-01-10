Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 77.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,206 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth $78,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $7.27 on Monday. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

