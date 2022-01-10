Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,947,000 after purchasing an additional 635,694 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,848,000 after buying an additional 454,793 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after purchasing an additional 350,993 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,434,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22,028.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 285,052 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock opened at $168.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.17. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.