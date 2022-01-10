Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises 1.0% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,101,000 after acquiring an additional 222,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,724,000 after buying an additional 185,437 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after buying an additional 118,187 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2,251.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after buying an additional 83,879 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,111,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,972,000 after acquiring an additional 76,733 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.43. The company had a trading volume of 30,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,042. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.54.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

