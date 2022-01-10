Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 77,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 41,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $510,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

