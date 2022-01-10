Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000.

VEA traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.20. 318,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,560,245. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

