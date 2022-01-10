Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.