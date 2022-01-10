Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Lowered by IFS Advisors LLC

IFS Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 7.5% of IFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $11,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $12.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $422.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,510. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $449.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.80. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $335.60 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

